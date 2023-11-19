Alissa Pili welcomed home to Anchorage as No. 4 Utah faces UAA in Great Alaska Shootout

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Women’s basketball star Alissa Pili is making her homecoming this week as Utah visits Anchorage to compete in the Great Alaska Shootout.

Watch the videos attached as one of Alaska’s most accomplished prep athletes visits her former Dimond High School and prepares for what should be a spectacle when Pili and No. 4 Utah face the UAA Seawolves at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Alaska Airlines Centers.

