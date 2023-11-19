Alissa Pili welcomed home to Anchorage as No. 4 Utah faces UAA in Great Alaska Shootout

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Women’s basketball star Alissa Pili is making her homecoming this week as Utah visits Anchorage to compete in the Great Alaska Shootout.

Watch the videos attached as one of Alaska’s most accomplished prep athletes visits her former Dimond High School and prepares for what should be a spectacle when Pili and No. 4 Utah face the UAA Seawolves at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Alaska Airlines Centers.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Banned Books Week” is a national event promoted by the American Libraries Association that...
‘Enough is enough’: Lawsuit seeks to bring banned books back to the Mat-Su school district
Mayor Bronson defends his decision to pull plows from neighborhoods to plow state-owned streets
Mayor Bronson defends decision to pull municipal plows from neighborhoods to clear state roads
Blizzard conditions - JP 11-17-23
Bundle up, Alaska — the weekend will be cold
This weekend's weather conditions could delay further sidewalks from getting cleaned up,...
Hellish road conditions across Anchorage put pedestrians in danger
Alaska State Troopers patch
72-year-old man attacked by bear on trail near Skilak Lake

Latest News

Channel 2 News Late Edition
Alissa Pili makes homecoming as #4 Utah defeats UAA Seawolves at Great Alaska Shootout
Channel 2 News Late Edition
Alissa Pili visits Alma Mater Dimond High School
2022 Gatorade and MaxPreps Player of the Year Jack Nash makes his collegiate commitment to the...
Colony’s Jack Nash commits to play football for South Dakota State, reigning FCS national champions
Channel 2 News Late Edition
Alissa Pili returns to Anchorage for Great Alaska Shootout