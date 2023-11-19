Kaladi Brothers Coffee announces closure of downtown branch

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:37 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Kaladi Brothers Coffee will be closing one of its popular Anchorage branches on Dec. 1, the company announced Friday on Facebook.

Kaladi Brothers runs coffee shops all across Anchorage and has served up hot drinks out of its West Sixth Avenue branch for the past 18 years.

“Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our staff and customers, and while we have put forth our greatest efforts in mitigating the safety issues that affect them, we no longer feel that we can responsibly operate within this space,” the company wrote about its location on the west end of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts building.

The company’s newest location is located in the ConocoPhillips atrium on G Street.

When reached by Alaska’s News Source on Sunday, Kaladi Brothers declined further comment.

(Jeremy Kashatok/KTUU)
