2 people and a dog were rescued by the Coast Guard 90 miles from shore

The couple's sailboat became disabled after water got in through a broken porthole. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Gray News) – The Coast Guard rescued two people along with their dog after they became stuck 90 miles off the Florida coast on a sailboat Saturday.

An aircrew brought the couple back to Air Station Clearwater in a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

Both of the people and the dog were all in good health.

Watchstanders were notified of the stranded sailboat at about 11 a.m. Saturday. They learned a porthole in the boat broke, allowing water to get into the vessel and damage the electronics inside.

The Coast Guard was able to determine the boat’s last known location and found the couple and their dog soon after.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway in Dimond Walmart parking lot
Police say Dimond Walmart shooting a double homicide
One person is dead following an early-morning shooting in the Mountain View neighborhood,...
Mountain View shooting leaves 1 dead
Alaska State Troopers patch
2 sled dogs die in crash with snowmachine outside of Cantwell
"Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our staff and customers, and while we...
Kaladi Brothers Coffee announces closure of downtown branch
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Alaska attorney general weighs in on hot-button education issues
Alaska attorney general weighs in on hot-button education issues
File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...
Microsoft hires Sam Altman and OpenAI’s new CEO vows to investigate his firing
Suki Waterhouse, left, and Robert Pattinson attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse expecting first child
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes about his age