2 sled dogs die in crash with snowmachine outside of Cantwell

CANTWELL, Alaska (KTUU) - Two sled dogs died on Friday when a dog sled team and snowmachine collided outside Cantwell, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers also reported that four other canines were injured in the crash, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. near Mile 118 of the Denali Highway.

No people were injured in the crash.

Troopers wrote in an email Sunday there have been no arrests made or citations issued related to the crash.

Alaska’s News Source has reached out to multiple sources in the area for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.