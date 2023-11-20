Alissa Pili stars in homecoming as No. 4 Utah defeats UAA Seawolves in Great Alaska Shootout

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:02 PM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - University of Utah star Alissa Pili returned to play in front of her home crowd on Saturday night at the Great Alaska Shootout in Anchorage.

Over 3,700 fans packed the Alaska Airlines Center to watch the Alaska Player of the Year turned Pac-12 Player of the Year show out on the court with 18 points (6-9 FG), five rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 24 minutes.

The Utes defeated the Seawolves, 101-57.

Watch the video attached to see and hear from the Dimond High alum.

