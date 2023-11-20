Areas of blowing snow for Southcentral, with heavy snow in Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the second consecutive morning in a row, Anchorage saw lows dip to zero degrees at the airport. Even colder conditions were seen elsewhere across Southcentral, where lows dipped below zero. It felt even colder though as many locations are beginning to see winds slowly increase across the region. As a result of this, wind chill readings this morning are hovering near -10 in many spots, with the exception of the Copper River Basin. The basin is seeing wind chill readings well below -35 degrees this morning. Needless to say, it’s a piping hot cup of coffee and a thick jacket kind of morning.

While sunshine and cold conditions will stick around for Southcentral, we’ll begin to see winds increase through the day. These winds come as a tightening pressure gradient builds across the region, from an area of low pressure in the northern Pacific Ocean and a ridge over Mainland Alaska. This will help lead to strengthening northeasterly winds through the day, which has prompted a blizzard warning for the Matanuska Valley beginning at 9 Monday morning. While the recent cold snap did lead to much of the snow freezing into ice, areas of blowing snow can still be expected today. Gusts as high as 70 mph through the Matanuska Valley will lead to ground blizzard conditions, while winds up to 40 to 50 mph in Anchorage will lead to areas of blowing snow. Be prepared for the possibility of reduced visibility later today.

While Southcentral will be dealing with biting cold and windy conditions today, a winter storm is taking aim on Southeast. The same area of low pressure leading to strengthening winds in Southcentral, will dump up to a foot or more of snow on parts of the Panhandle. The heaviest snow will occur through the Northern Inner Channels and through the Central Panhandle. While the primary precip type will be snow, a transition to a wintry mix will occur tonight into Tuesday as warmer air builds back into the region. This could prove difficult on the roads, particularly for the Klondike and Haines Highway. Further south through the panhandle, just a few inches of snow looks possible this morning. The warmer air is already building into the Southern Inner Channels, where highs in the 40s today will lead to a transition back to rain. It’s here where up to 2+ inches of rain looks possible for Ketchikan and surrounding areas. High winds will also be an issue for the day for much of Southeast, where gusts up to 60 mph can be expected through midnight.

While the winter storm lets up overnight into Tuesday, the active gulf weather stays with us leading up to Thanksgiving. This will keep rain and snow in the forecast for Southeast, with highs by Thanksgiving topping out in the 40s. For Southcentral, we’ll see a gradual return to warmth with rain and snow in the forecast for Thanksgiving as well. While highs will be significantly cooler than Southeast, we’ll still make a run into the low to mid-30s. Not only is this unseasonably warm for this time of year, but additional melting and hazardous road conditions look possible through the week.

