Shooting investigation underway in Dimond Walmart parking lot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Walmart parking lot near Dimond Boulevard.

In a release, police said reports of the shooting came in just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

There are multiple police units in the parking lot, according to an Alaska’s News Source crew, and the scene stretches hundreds of feet with multiple crime scene markers placed in the area.

APD asks community members to stay away from the scene.

Police report the store is closed for the remainder of the night and no arrests have been made.

To come forward with information about the shooting, call police dispatch at 3-1-1 or 907-786-8900.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

