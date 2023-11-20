Shooting investigation underway in Dimond Walmart parking lot

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:41 PM AKST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Walmart parking lot near Dimond Boulevard.

In a release, police said reports of the shooting came in just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

There are multiple police units in the parking lot, according to an Alaska’s News Source crew, and the scene stretches hundreds of feet with multiple crime scene markers placed in the area.

APD asks community members to stay away from the scene.

Police report the store is closed for the remainder of the night and no arrests have been made.

To come forward with information about the shooting, call police dispatch at 3-1-1 or 907-786-8900.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Banned Books Week” is a national event promoted by the American Libraries Association that...
‘Enough is enough’: Lawsuit seeks to bring banned books back to the Mat-Su school district
Mayor Bronson defends his decision to pull plows from neighborhoods to plow state-owned streets
Mayor Bronson defends decision to pull municipal plows from neighborhoods to clear state roads
Blizzard conditions - JP 11-17-23
Bundle up, Alaska — the weekend will be cold
This weekend's weather conditions could delay further sidewalks from getting cleaned up,...
Hellish road conditions across Anchorage put pedestrians in danger
Alaska State Troopers patch
72-year-old man attacked by bear on trail near Skilak Lake

Latest News

Kaladi Brothers Coffee announces closure of downtown branch
Kaladi Brothers Coffee announces closure of downtown branch
Mountain View shooting leaves 1 dead
Mountain View shooting leaves 1 dead
500 Mat-Su families receive free Thanksgiving meal box
500 Mat-Su families receive free Thanksgiving meal box
Alaska State Troopers patch
2 sled dogs die in crash with snowmachine outside of Cantwell