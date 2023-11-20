Mountain View shooting leaves 1 dead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is dead following an early-morning shooting in the Mountain View neighborhood, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

Anchorage police at 3:14 a.m. Sunday came to the area of North Bragaw Street and Thompson Avenue.

Police say a man was found outside and taken to a local hospital by Anchorage Fire Department medics. The victim died “shortly after,” according to police.

As of Sunday afternoon, multiple police units remained on scene investigating outside what appeared to be a two-story apartment complex.

Police at the scene said there is no public safety risk and the scene should be wrapped up in the next couple of hours.

To report information about the shooting, such as surveillance footage of the area, call police dispatch at 3-1-1 or 907-786-8900.

One person is dead following an early-morning shooting in the Mountain View neighborhood, according to the Anchorage Police Department. (Aaron Weaver/KTUU)

One person is dead following an early-morning shooting in the Mountain View neighborhood, according to the Anchorage Police Department. (Aaron Weaver/KTUU)

One person is dead following an early-morning shooting in the Mountain View neighborhood, according to the Anchorage Police Department. (Aaron Weaver/KTUU)

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.