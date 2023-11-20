Weather Lab: Dimond High School science students learn why the wind blows

Chief Meteorologist taught science lessons on wind, air pressure and weather forecasting.
Dimond High School Students learn why the wind blows in this week's Weather Lab with Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week, we’re headed to Dimond High School where Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey got to teach science for the day!

The students learned about wind, air pressure, and how to present the weather forecast in a relatable way.

Next week, Melissa is headed to Campbell STEM Elementary School in Anchorage.

Find all the Weather Lab episodes here!

