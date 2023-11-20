Weather Lab: Dimond High School science students learn why the wind blows
Chief Meteorologist taught science lessons on wind, air pressure and weather forecasting.
Nov. 20, 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week, we’re headed to Dimond High School where Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey got to teach science for the day!
The students learned about wind, air pressure, and how to present the weather forecast in a relatable way.
Next week, Melissa is headed to Campbell STEM Elementary School in Anchorage.
