Alice Knapp charts rise of Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage in new book

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alice Knapp grew up skiing in Anchorage, but there weren’t always trails to ski on.

Her parents were actively involved in what is now the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage to establish and maintain the many trails in town today.

Knapp recently wrote a book called “On Track!” which details the rich history behind the organization that’s been established for nearly 60 years. Knapp, who still loves to ski, said it was important to let young people know who played a part in paving the way to make the city’s trails what they are today.

