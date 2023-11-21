Multiple landslides reported in Southeast Alaska as rain, winds, and snow hit area
The majority of the landslides are through the Southern Inner Channels, where high winds and rain have inundated the area
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first significant winter storm of the season affecting Southeast Alaska is leaving the Panhandle with shifting topography. From heavy snow, to high winds and downpours, Southeast has been dealing with numerous reports of landslides affecting the region, including one near Wrangell that left a stretch of the Zimovia Highway cut off from the town.
The weakening storm is still lingering in the northeastern Gulf of Alaska. While the location of the low is pulling in plenty of warmth to the Panhandle, areas near Haines and Skagway continue to remain among the few places in Southeast that are still dealing with heavy snow. These locations remain under a winter storm warning through this afternoon, with an additional 4 to 6 inches of snow expected with winds gusting up to 50 mph. Travel will continue to remain difficult, with gusty winds bringing the possibility of downed trees.
Many areas will see a reprieve from the heavy rain and snow through the day, as the system begins to lose steam. While Haines, Skagway, and White Pass could see snow for much of the day, the rest of the Panhandle has already seen a transition to rain. This heavy rain will be on and off through the day but could lead to additional minor flooding and landslide issues.
As of this morning, numerous storm reports have come in from Southeast that have led to power outages, flooding, and landslides.
|Storm Report
|Location
|Impacts
|Non-Tstorm Wind Damage
|Juneau
|Power Outage reported in downtown Juneau by off duty NWS Employee
|Non-Tstorm Wind Damage
|Juneau
|Sunken vessel in harbor in downtown Juneau
|Non-Tstorm Wind Damage
|Haines
|Downed power lines on Beach Road
|Non-Tstorm Wind Damage
|Ketchikan
|Power outages north and south of Ketchikan
|Non-Tstorm Wind Damage
|Sitka
|Between 3 to 8 trees have fallen in a yard, with 3 of them falling on a person’s house.
|Non-Tstorm Wind Damage
|Hydaburg
|Roofs blown off and flying debris observed
|Landslide
|Hollis
|Road Closure on Hollis Road from landslides caused by heavy rain
|Snow
|Mosquito Lake (Haines)
|15.5 inches of new snow has fallen in the Chilkat Valley
|Snow
|Auka Bay (Juneau)
|Reports of up to a foot of snow near Tee Harbor and Lena Point north of bypass road
|Snow
|Twin Lakes (Juneau)
|6 inches of snow
|Snow
|Haines
|8 inches of snow
|Snow
|Gustavus
|Storm total at Gustavus is near 15 inches
|Flood
|Coffman Cove
|Report of a road washed out near Coffman Cove
|Landslide
|Hydaburg
|Small landslide reported in Hydaburg
|Landslide
|Klawock
|Landslide reported at Black Bear Lake
|Landslide
|Wrangell
|Large landslide reported between milepost 10 and 12 of the Zimovia Highway south of Wrangell. Two or more houses affected. Number of injuries/fatalities is unknown. Highway is currently blocked and closed and power is out for areas south of the Pat Creek Bridge
|Landslide
|Ketchikan
|Report of a landslide near Ward Cove. North Tongass Highway was closed and some power outages were reported in the area
|Non-Tstorm Wind Damage
|Annette Island
|Power out at Annette Island due to tree falling on power lines
|Non-Tstorm Wind Damage
|Hydaburg
|Report of power poles snapped in half
|Flood
|Petersburg
|Falls Creek near Petersburg crested at 22.53′ at midnight, just above minor flood stage
|Snow
|Auke Bay
|Snowfall report from near Auke Village Recreation area was near 14″
In addition to these storm reports, winds across Southeast have been gusting for the last 24 hours. Much of the Panhandle spent the day with winds in the 40 to 70 mph range, although there were a few reports of outstanding wind speeds. These winds likely lead to additional power outages through Southeast:
- Juneau saw a 90 mph wind gust near the library around 7:30 p.m. Monday
- Rocky Island reported a 103 mph gust Monday afternoon
While the greatest of the impacts has already been felt in Southeast, additional rain and winds through the day could lead to additional landslides or minor flooding. Southeast will spend much of Tuesday evening through Wednesday with just on-and-off showers, before heavier rain and winds return to the region for Thanksgiving Day.
Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.