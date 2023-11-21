Troopers: Mat-Su man kills girlfriend and her son before taking his own life

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety is investigating an apparent homicide-suicide in the Matanuska Valley, according to Alaska State Troopers.

A preliminary investigation by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation shows that 45-year-old Ryan Casey shot and killed his girlfriend, 31-year-old Wasilla resident Kelsey Ables, and her 7-year-old son, Kason Ables, before killing himself.

The bodies of all three were found sometime after 11:37 a.m. Monday, when troopers were requested to complete a welfare check inside a residence.

The investigation is being led by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Mat-Su Major Crime Unit and is active and ongoing.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will be performing the autopsies.

