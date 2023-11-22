5-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey mourning loss of 2 dogs

WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - Five-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey is grieving the deaths of two sled dogs from his kennel that were killed in a crash on Friday.

Seavey, who runs a sled dog tour company out of Talkeetna, took to social media on Wednesday to announce the deaths, which he said resulted from a collision between one of his sled dog teams and a snowmachine on the Denali Highway.

The champion musher said he and two others were running dog teams of nine, 10, and 12, respectively, at the time of the crash.

Seavey said the fellow musher leading the team of nine was training when a snowmachine speeded into his team, resulting in the two deaths. Seavey wrote the aftermath of the crash resulted in three dogs — Whopper, Sigfried, and Houdini — with compound fractures or near-amputated limbs.

“All three have a long road to partial recovery in front of them and in Houdini’s case, with a major surgery still ahead, a positive outcome is far from guaranteed,” Seavey wrote on Facebook.

The Alaska State Troopers are continuing to investigate a dogsled-snowmachine crash, with AST’s Tim DeSpain writing the case “appears” to be the same incident as the one Seavey posted about.

Troopers say no citations have been issued in the crash so far.

