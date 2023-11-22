5-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey mourning loss of 2 dogs

FastCast morning digital headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:11 PM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - Five-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey is grieving the deaths of two sled dogs from his kennel that were killed in a crash on Friday.

Seavey, who runs a sled dog tour company out of Talkeetna, took to social media on Wednesday to announce the deaths, which he said resulted from a collision between one of his sled dog teams and a snowmachine on the Denali Highway.

The champion musher said he and two others were running dog teams of nine, 10, and 12, respectively, at the time of the crash.

Seavey said the fellow musher leading the team of nine was training when a snowmachine speeded into his team, resulting in the two deaths. Seavey wrote the aftermath of the crash resulted in three dogs — Whopper, Sigfried, and Houdini — with compound fractures or near-amputated limbs.

“All three have a long road to partial recovery in front of them and in Houdini’s case, with a major surgery still ahead, a positive outcome is far from guaranteed,” Seavey wrote on Facebook.

The Alaska State Troopers are continuing to investigate a dogsled-snowmachine crash, with AST’s Tim DeSpain writing the case “appears” to be the same incident as the one Seavey posted about.

Troopers say no citations have been issued in the crash so far.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway in Dimond Walmart parking lot
Dimond Walmart parking lot shooting that killed 2 was homicide-suicide, police say
3 people found dead, 1 alive in Wrangell landslide, landslide risk remains high
Wrangell landslide death toll increases to 3 as search and rescue operation continues
Alaska State Troopers patch
Troopers: Mat-Su man kills girlfriend and her son before taking his own life
Southeast Alaska
Multiple landslides reported in Southeast Alaska as rain, winds, and snow hit area
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson discusses staffing shortage and possible resignation of IT Director
Snow removal, homelessness and economy among topics at State of the City Address

Latest News

Alaska SPCA’s property sale angers those with pets buried in former cemetery
Alaska SPCA’s property sale angers those with pets buried in former cemetery
FastCast morning digital headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.
Morning FastCast Nov. 22, 2023
Talkin' Turkey: What's your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?
Talkin' Turkey: What's your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?
Anchorage Assembly approves 2024 general operating budget
Anchorage Assembly approves 2024 general operating budget