579 vacant positions at the Municipality of Anchorage, document shows

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage is experiencing an extreme worker shortage as city leaders try to improve the situation on a variety of fronts.

There are 579 job vacancies in the municipality with a budget for over 2,000. That information is from a document given to Alaska’s News Source by the Assembly — the numbers from Aug. 12.

The document lists the numbers by department and category. Parks and Recreation listed 189 vacancies, with 106 vacancies at the police department. The Anchorage Police Department said, in September, that they had more than 70 job openings.

“There are extreme worker shortages in some core areas,” Anchorage Assembly member George Martinez said.

Documents show that 20% of municipal jobs are vacant overall.

“There are [a] tremendous amount of vacancies across all municipal departments, pretty much,” Martinez said. “Some more than others. The amount of vacancy has had an impact in the quality of service across some of those departments.”

The documents show 49 job vacancies at Maintenance and Operations, 42 for Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility and 30 vacancies at the fire department.

“We’re not alone in the marketplace in terms of difficulty in hiring, but it’s taking a tremendous toll on the effectiveness of municipal operations,” Martinez said.

The municipal worker shortage is both a reflection of shortages nationwide and also the unique challenges employers face in Alaska in general. Martinez uses filling information technology positions at the city as an example.

“It’s reported that due to difficulties in finding qualified technicians, from the Alaskan labor pool, leading to vacancies and delayed projects,” Martinez said.

It can be difficult for municipal jobs to compete with similar jobs in the private sector, especially if they have higher pay. Martinez said Alaska also loses workers to the Lower 48.

“When we don’t have the ability to have those jobs filled, then we’re not getting the services, just a direct correlation, but the bigger challenge is, how do we make sure we have a workforce that wants to work for the municipality for the 10, 15, 20 years?”

Efforts are underway to increase pay and benefits for municipal workers. Another idea is to have a pipeline of workers from area schools.

“We have 40,000 students in ASD right now, and we’ve had 35 to 40,000-plus students for quite some time,” Martinez said. “So, our inability to hire dozens here and dozens there, also goes back to our lack of a pipeline and investing in the pipeline for our young folk to see [that] for every graduating class, there’s an opportunity to work for the city of Anchorage.”

Martinez said both the Assembly and the administration are working on recruitment.

“We’re all moving in the same direction,” he said. “The Assembly has a focus on recruitment and retention and so does the mayor and the administration. We’re all moving in that direction and that’s why I’m optimistic.”

Mayor Dave Bronson said at his State of the City speech Monday that he gave the police department the largest pay increase in the history of the municipality.

“My reaction is it’s good news,” Martinez said.

“Hopefully, it will stave off the folks leaving our department,” and encourage those able to retire to stay a little longer to help train the new workforce and be part of the recruitment strategy, Martinez said. “It’s about time that we start to take care of our workforce, and improving the contracts is the first good step.”

