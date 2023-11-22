Alaska SPCA’s property sale angers those with pets buried in former cemetery

Animal welfare nonprofit allows cemetery users to dig up pet remains
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:58 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - Willow resident Mike Carter was looking for land to purchase earlier this week when he came upon a listing that looked familiar. He recognized the parcel for sale in Willow as the place where he had buried his beloved Labrador retrievers, Ziggy and Zipper, in 2014 and 2022, commonly known as the Willow Pet Cemetery.

Carter called the Alaska SPCA, an animal welfare nonprofit with locations in Anchorage, which confirmed the property was for sale and the cemetery was closed. He was invited to retrieve his animals’ remains.

Alaska SPCA Executive Director Kelly Donnelly said in a statement that the property was donated to the organization in the 1970s for the purpose of building a branch location, not a cemetery.

The organization did allow burials in the cemetery, but Donnelly said none had been authorized in many years. She described the property as neglected and said that after deliberating for more than a year, they made the decision to move forward with the sale.

Donnelly said in a statement her group’s mission is to end the suffering of dogs and cats. She said proceeds from the property sale will go to further that mission.

“We are working on ways to improve access to veterinary care and expand shelter options. To honor the memory of animals for which we have record of burial, we are planning to have a monument in a memorial garden included as part of a new structure we are planning,” Donnelly wrote in a statement.

But Carter is disappointed the SPCA didn’t go public with the sale sooner and he’s disturbed to think the final resting place for his beloved dogs isn’t final at all.

“They shouldn’t never allowed anybody to put their pets in there,” he said. “When you put somebody in the pet cemetery you don’t expect that you are going to be digging them up later. That’s disgusting.”

Donnelly said they are trying to notify owners of authorized burials that they can retrieve their pet’s remains in the springtime when the ground thaws.

She asked that people who have not yet been notified to contact her at kdonnelly@alaskaspca.org.

