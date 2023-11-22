Assembly convenes for critical meeting, deciding on approval of 2024 general operating budget

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly meets on Tuesday night to determine if the 2024 general operating budget for the municipality will be approved.

Assembly Chair Chris Constant maintains the budget’s approval is the Assembly’s number one priority.

“It is the most important vote of the year,” Constant said. “This is one of our primary duties as members of the Assembly. We’re stewards of the code, we’re stewards of the budget and we manage appointments ... so this is really, super critical. This, the elections, and then the first-quarter budget revisions are our most important tasks.”

The Assembly will be going through various budget documents including the operating and capital budgets, enterprise and utility budgets, as well as the capital improvement budget and plan. Constant says it’s likely to have all of those approved by the end of the night.

The Assembly began work on adjusting the budget nearly three months ago. Leading up to Tuesday’s meeting, Constant maintains it’s been an extensive public process. They have had multiple work sessions, committee meetings, and two public hearings on each item. On key items, there may be amendments, which would possibly prompt a third public hearing on those items.

There will be a chance for public participation during the final public hearings for a few of the budget items.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. at the Loussac Public Library.

This is a developing story, we’ll update the article and more details become available.

