Athlete of the Week: Alissa Pili shines on and off the court in homecoming, named Shootout MOP while representing Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska women’s basketball star Alissa Pili had a few homecomings in the last week.

One, when the Pac-12 Player of the Year and the No. 4 ranked Utah Utes landed Thursday night in Anchorage, where Pili was reminded for a couple of reasons that she was back home in Alaska.

”Yeah, it definitely hit me coming off the plane, we got a little cold breeze,” Pili said with a laugh. “But, nah, the thing that hit me the most was seeing my whole family. It was almost 11 o’clock at night and they were there with signs ... so it was pretty emotional for me just to see them and just to see their support.”

A second homecoming occurred Friday when the three-time Alaska Gatorade Player of the Year visited her alma mater, Dimond High School, which is also where some of her family members go to school.

“It was cool just to talk to them a little bit about what the student-athlete life is about and kind of giving them some advice and just being there, giving back to my high school and showing them I still got love and support for our state and my high school,” Pili said, who won multiple state championships with Dimond across basketball, volleyball and track and field. “I think just doing that shows them that I really care and that I am someone they can look up to and just follow my footsteps so it was a cool experience and I am glad we did it.”

Back at her old stomping ground @alissa_pili



Thank you to Diamond High School for inviting us to visit! #GoUtes

For the grand finale, Pili stepped on the Alaska hardwood for the first time in four years as Utah faced the UAA Seawolves in the opening round of the 2023 Great Alaska Shootout and was welcomed by more than 3,700 fans; some Utah fans, some UAA fans, but seemingly all Pili fans.

Behind the “Pili Power” party, the All-American put on a performance to remember, producing 46 points, 13 rebounds and 5 blocks around two games and was named the 2023 Great Alaska Shootout Most Outstanding Player.

”It’s cool man, like I have been saying it is a full circle moment, coming back here where I used to compete for state titles. It’s a surreal moment I think and to do it in front of all of my family and friends is a blessing,” she said. “This was probably the highlight of my year.”

Pili — raised in Anchorage with Utqiagvik roots — is the pride of Alaska who is proud of Alaska, donning a traditional Atikluk handmade by her grandmother prior to her 28-point, Most Outstanding Player performance as she led Utah to a 117-72 win over Eastern Kentucky in the championship game.

“A lot of my family from Alaska can’t come out and see me play so coming home and everybody coming and supporting, it means a lot,” she said.

Pili and the Utes expect to make a deep run in the NCAA March Madness Tournament at the end of the season. As a senior, Pili was ranked as the No. 9 player in the country by ESPN and could very well become the next Alaskan drafted to the WNBA next summer.

