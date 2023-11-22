Freezing rain could interrupt Thanksgiving travel plans

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Warmer weather continues to build into Southcentral, ahead of our next winter weather maker. Since Sunday temperatures have steadily warmed across the region. We’ve traded subzero lows for temperatures this morning holding near 20 degrees. It’s a testament to the power of warm air advection, which is moving in off of the Gulf of Alaska and Northern Pacific Ocean. This surge of warm air and moisture will lead to temperatures daily warming well above freezing. With the recent cold snap, this will lead to any moisture primarily falling as freezing rain. This could prove difficult tonight into Thanksgiving for any travel plans you have.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for both Bristol Bay and the Susitna Valley for minor snow accumulations and freezing rain accumulation. It’s the freezing rain that will pose the biggest problems across the southern coastline, as slick and treacherous travel conditions will return to the region. After 6 Wednesday evening is when the threat for freezing rain/snow builds into the Southcentral. The low which will remain south of the Aleutians will keep persistent southerly flow with us. While the threat for freezing rain will diminish by Thursday evening, slick and icy roads will remain with us for the rest of the week. Use caution when getting out on the roads, particularly the side roads, which don’t see as much plow action as main roads.

Additional heavy rain looks likely for Southeast tonight through Thursday, where up to an inch or more of rain is possible in some spots. With more rain in the forecast and an already saturated ground, it’s possible that additional landslides could occur for Southeast, until the earth settles.

Looking ahead through the rest of this week, we’ll keep a wintry mix in the forecast. Daily highs will warm anywhere from 35 to 40 degrees, with overnight lows remaining near freezing. It’ll be a warm end to November, with a tilt towards wetter weather as we welcome in the last month of the year.

Have safe travels and Happy Thanksgiving!

