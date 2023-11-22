Mat-Su school board candidates speak out about campaign vandalism, crude accusations

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough’s regular Nov. 7 election was officially certified Tuesday at the borough’s assembly chambers in Palmer.

School board candidates Dianne Shibe and Sydney Zuyus both came up short in their respective races for elected office, and now the two women are opening up about their negative experiences on the campaign trail.

Shibe, an Independent who ran against longtime District 6 incumbent Ole Larson, was beside herself when she learned that her campaign signs had been vandalized.

“Nobody could have expected the vitriol, the vandalism, and the suggestion of violence,” Shibe said. “Because they even — not only did they destroy 14 of our highway signs by putting a very foul message on them, but they also shot one of my signs and put seven bullet holes in it.”

The foul message Shibe referred to is the words “kid porn” that were spray painted over the red signage.

The words "kid porn" was spray painted over multiple red campaign signs for Dianne Shibe, who was running against Ole Larson for District 6 school board seat. (Dianne Shibe)

Larson did address the vandalism on his social media page, but Shibe said she had hoped he would have done more to deter his supporters from smearing her campaign.

“Attack the perpetrators to the same degree that they are attacking the signs and let people know that this is not what you stand for,” Shibe said. “You have to protect the democratic process if you’re going to be a part of it.”

Shibe, a longtime educator, said the attacks didn’t stop at vandalizing signs, and that she was accused of supporting Lukis Nighswonger — a former teacher at Iditarod Elementary School who was convicted of 24 separate charges ranging from sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor, and harassment in May of this year — due to her presidency position at the Mat-Su Classified Employees Association she held at the time of his confession.

Larson declined to speak with Alaska’s News Source in a phone call Tuesday afternoon.

It was an equally frustrating experience for Zuyus, a registered Democrat, who lost her election against District 3 school board incumbent Kathy McCollum. Zuyus said she had people leave voicemails on her phone and comments on her social media pages accusing her of sexual grooming due to her support of the LGBTQ community.

She said the situation turned frightening after someone went so far as to post her family’s address on social media.

Zuyus lost to McCullom by over 500 votes. She said she was unaware of any attempts by school board members to stop her supporters from harassing her.

Multiple messages left with McCullom by Alaska’s News Source on Tuesday were not returned.

Zuyus believes many of the issues the current school board faces — such as the Library Citizens Advisory Committee, which is charged with reviewing 56 challenged books — are calculated to draw on the most extreme scenarios and capitalize on peoples’ emotions and belief systems.

“I think a lot of it is rooted in very purposeful misinformation,” Zuyus said. “A lot of the waters are very muddied surrounding every one of these issues, and it seems intentional.”

The controversial and ongoing book ban has recently led the Northern Justice Project and the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska to file a lawsuit against MSBSD.

The district has also made recent headlines for banning trans students from using the bathrooms they identify with and limiting student representation at school board meetings by removing the elected Student Advisory Board Representative as a recognized member — a position currently held by Ben Kolendo.

He said Larson and McCollum have both been difficult to work with as a student representative and that the board could use a fresh perspective.

Kolendo also said a lot of students were watching this particular election, and the attacks against Shibe and Zuyus set a poor example of the democratic process.

“I think it was so disappointing to see so many students — who this was their first time being involved in our community, first time being involved in politics, first time being involved in our democracy — really getting hit full-force [with] the reality of how dirty these things can become,” Kolendo said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.