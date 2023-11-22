Nat’l Guard teams up with state and local agencies during Red Ribbon Week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The children of Muldoon Elementary School cheered at the top of their lungs while waving down an Alaska Army National Guard LUH-72 Lakota earlier this month.

The helicopter landed in the field behind the school playground in partnership with state and local agencies as part of an annual anti-drug campaign known as Red Ribbon Week.

The school was one of a handful of campuses between the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and Anchorage to host the event in this capacity. The program started with a brief assembly in the school’s gymnasium before students filed out toward the playground, their parking lot filled with emergency and law enforcement vehicles.

The event at Muldoon Elementary was put on by the Drug Enforcement Agency, in partnership with the Anchorage Police Department, Anchorage Fire Department, Alaska National Guard, the Alaska Department of Health, and Volunteers of America.

School principal Michael Kage said teachers spent the week hosting classroom discussions about staying drug-free and healthy leading up to the hands-on event.

“We’ve had discussions about good medicine and good drugs versus bad drugs, and how do we know the difference between the two,” Kage said. “What do we do if we find medication or drugs, who do we speak to, who do we tell, and how do we keep ourselves safe.”

Kage said the conversation is especially important these days — particularly about smoking due to the evolution of smoking devices and the legalization of marijuana.

Kage wanted to host the event at his school as a way to engage his students with the local law enforcement and emergency services community.

Tech Sgt. Elijah Gutierrez, the non-commissioned officer in charge of the Drug Demand Reduction and Outreach counterdrug support program for the Alaska National Guard, said it’s important children have constructive engagement with local agencies.

“We try to have a program that focuses on healthy choices and creating a positive interaction between law enforcement, first responders, [and] the National Guard,” Gutierrez said.

Both Kage and Gutierrez said the kids get most excited about seeing the helicopter land at their school. The Lakota offloads DEA agents who drum up excitement from the kids as the helicopter circles around the air before landing again to pick the agents back up.

Afterward, the kids get a part of the afternoon to explore the various police cars, an Anchorage fire truck, and an APD SWAT vehicle while interacting with members of the respective agencies.

Kage believes the program does have a positive impact on the kids that experience it.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.