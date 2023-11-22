Landslide risk remains high in Southeast with more rain on the way

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A landslide in Wrangell Monday night has claimed three lives.

Twenty to 30 people evacuated from the area where the slide happened along the Zimovia Highway, according to officials. The slide covered at least 450 feet and swept from a mountainside to the water. Rain has drenched the panhandle, and the danger of landslides will remain through the week with the anticipation of inches more of rain coming later this week.

The next large storm enters the Gulf of Alaska on Wednesday and intensifies. It is the system that will draw moisture into the gulf and toward the panhandle. This will also bring a chance of freezing rain to Anchorage on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

The Aleutian Chain will see rain a strong winds mid-week as another large low hits the archipelago and Southwest Alaska.

