Anchorage officer fires shot during arrest of suspect on Latouche Street

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon after an altercation with an Anchorage police officer that resulted in the officer firing a shot, according to a police sergeant at the scene.

Police were called about a man waving a hatchet on Latouche Street between Annapolis Drive and Benson Boulevard.

An officer arrived and at one point during the altercation, both the suspect and the officer had guns drawn, the sergeant said.

The officer fired at the man and the man surrendered and was taken into custody. At this point, there is no word on charges.

Neither the suspect nor the officer were injured during the incident.

This is a developing story.

