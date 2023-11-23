Bean’s Cafe prepares to serve and distribute over 1,000 meals on Thanksgiving Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bean’s Cafe is preparing to serve more than 1,000 meals between different locations on Thanksgiving Day.

Volunteers and workers from the nonprofit spent Wednesday morning chopping, baking, and preparing thousands of pounds of food. That included 400 pounds of mashed potatoes, around 150 pounds of stuffing, and about 100 turkeys.

“We’re cooking all your favorites,” said Brian Fassnidge, the chief operating officer at Bean’s Cafe. “We’re producing everything that you’re going to be making at home.”

With a new kitchen, Fassnidge said, the staff is prepping meals closer to Thanksgiving.

“We’re able to produce a lot fresher food,” Fassnidge said. “That’s one of our big things that our CEO wants to stress this year is that if they want to indulge themselves just like us at home, then they can be able to do that as well.”

Bean’s Cafe said there is a need for food this year due to the cost of groceries.

“The demand is not less, and we are more in need of food and funding than ever with the high cost of food,” said Diana Arthur, the development and communications director at Bean’s Cafe.

On Thursday, the nonprofit prepped food that would be served during sit-down meals at Henry House, a drug- and alcohol-free transitional housing facility, and Covenant House, a shelter for homeless youth.

Meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“They might not have the friends and family that we do at home, and we want to be able to produce that atmosphere for them,” Fassnidge said.

In addition, Bean’s Cafe will be providing meals on the go. The nonprofit will be driving around Anchorage passing out free meals to those in need.

