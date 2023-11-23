Eagle River church vandalized for the 3rd time in just over 17 months

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU) - St. Andrews Catholic Church in Eagle River has been vandalized again — for the third time in just over a year and a half.

The most recent vandalism took place on the evening of Nov. 11, and now church leaders are asking the community for help.

“It’s very similar in what they’re painting — it’s graffiti, they usually spray paint somewhere between eight to 10 images around the church,” the Rev. Arthur Roraff said.

This defacing of the church was different though — a security camera recorded the suspect in action. The footage show a person walking up to the church and then away from it. Within a span of 15 minutes the church was covered in right different large phallic symbols.

Based on the graffiti and similar images, the church says, they believe it’s the same perpetrator as previous incidents.

“The first time we had vandalism, we didn’t want to draw attention to it. We were approached by media at that time and the message was, we don’t want to embolden the person who’s doing this, we don’t want to give them any attention,” Roraff said. “I think we’ve gotten past that now.”

With the new strategy, the church is letting people know and their goal is to just get the community to talk about it.

A police report was filed for each time the church has been vandalized, but the police only have the recent videos to use as evidence, which has led to some small leads.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, vandalism at the church occurred on May 3 and Nov. 23 of 2022 and Nov. 11 of this year. All of the cases are still open and no charges have been filed so far.

Roraff can only speculate, but he believes the perpetrator is dealing with some sort of pain in their life.

“It seems like as though there’s somebody who has some sort of pain that they’re trying to get out, and they’re for whatever reason lashing out towards this church and maybe the Catholic church,” Roraff said.

Father Roraff maintains its disheartening walking into the church and to see the symbols, but wants to help the person who is doing the graffiti.

“This is sort of our call for them, is to let them know if there’s something going on, enter the church, talk to us, whatever it is that’s causing your pain, we’d like to be a part of healing it,” Roraff said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.