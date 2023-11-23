Fairview neighborhood shooting injures 1

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman was shot and transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries on Thanksgiving morning in Fairview, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

According to a press release, police at 9:40 a.m. were called to a small residential complex near the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery on a report of a person who was shot.

Once police arrived at the residence at 802 E. 10th Avenue, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, however, police say they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and not random.

Anchorage police ask the public to stay away from the area and have temporarily closed Hyder Street between 10th and 11th Avenues.

The Anchorage Police Department responded to a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Peggy McCormack)

