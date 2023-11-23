Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber Taylor, 33. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM AKST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A man and woman have been arrested and are facing multiple charges in North Carolina.

WITN reports that a traffic stop led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber Taylor, 33, last week.

According to Craven County deputies, they stopped a vehicle that was occupied by Faulkner and Taylor last Thursday for a registration violation.

During the stop, a police K-9 alerted deputies to the possible presence of narcotics in the car.

Authorities said they ended up finding various narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Faulkner and Taylor were arrested and booked on $2 million bonds, deputies reported.

The 74-year-old is facing numerous charges that include trafficking heroin, intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver controlled substances along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor’s charges include trafficking heroin and opioids by possession, intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver controlled substances, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia along with resisting an officer.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway in Dimond Walmart parking lot
Dimond Walmart parking lot shooting that killed 2 was homicide-suicide, police say
3 people found dead, 1 alive in Wrangell landslide, landslide risk remains high
Wrangell landslide death toll increases to 3 as search and rescue operation continues
Alaska State Troopers patch
Troopers: Mat-Su man kills girlfriend and her son before taking his own life
Southeast Alaska
Multiple landslides reported in Southeast Alaska as rain, winds, and snow hit area
Mayor Dave Bronson's Chief of Staff was unable to attend last night's special Anchorage...
579 vacant positions at the Municipality of Anchorage, document shows

Latest News

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Bean’s Cafe is preparing to serve more than 1000 meals this year, between different locations...
Bean's Cafe Thanksgiving meals
A man was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon after an altercation with an Anchorage...
Anchorage officer fires shot during arrest of suspect on Latouche Street
5-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey mourning loss of 2 dogs after snowmachine crash
5-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey mourning loss of 2 dogs after snowmachine crash