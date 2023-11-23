School board approves $62m bond package including funds to rebuild Inlet View Elementary

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School Board approved a $62 million school bond package that will go before voters in the April election.

The package includes $43 million for new roofs, security upgrades and other projects across the district. In addition, $19 million will be appropriated to rebuild Inlet View Elementary School.

It’s not the first time voters have been asked to fund the controversial school rebuild — in 2022, voters rejected a bond package that included $31 million for a new school. In April, voters passed a smaller bond package that did not include funding for Inlet View.

But School Board Vice President Carl Jacobs said he felt confident the bond package would pass in 2024 — not only because it contains money to improve schools across the district, but also because the school board has $26 million in funding from the legislature to put towards the cost.

“The majority of it’s funded by one-time state dollars that the legislature, in my opinion, wisely appropriated to address school construction projects,” Jacobs said. “So municipal voters at this point are being asked to fund only less than 40% of that project.”

The district has long said it’s cheaper in the long run to rebuild the school than try to repair the building, which was constructed in 1957. In the past there has been some neighborhood opposition with parents of Inlet View students generally supporting a new building.

But one school board member said he had serious concerns about whether the district could afford a new school. Dave Donley urged the board to remove the Inlet View funding from the bond package and create a separate bond for the school construction.

“I really think we need to move forward and get these other projects done and not endanger the full bond package with trying again to force through a full replacement of Inlet View School,” Donley said.

Donley’s amendment failed and he was the only board member to vote against the bond package. If approved by the Anchorage Assembly, voters will see the package on the April 2024 ballot.

