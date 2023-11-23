Thanksgiving brings freezing rain & advisories

Rain, sleet or freezing rain through Saturday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:22 PM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A weather front is moving across Southcentral Alaska just as the Thanksgiving holiday gets underway.

Precipitation, rain, snow and freezing rain is moving north. The advisory begins over the western Kenai Peninsula north to Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna valleys and then stretches both west and east into the Copper River basin.

The advisory is for a wintry mix, freezing rain up to a tenth of an inch and rain.

And in Anchorage, add wind gusts along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations that could hit 50 mph.

Warming temperatures are likely all across the region.

Drivers should prepare for slick roads as the night ensues and into Thanksgiving day.

The snow and high wind combination has also put alpine levels of Turnagain Pass at considerable danger for wet, loose avalanches. The last slide noted in the area was human-triggered.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway in Dimond Walmart parking lot
Dimond Walmart parking lot shooting that killed 2 was homicide-suicide, police say
3 people found dead, 1 alive in Wrangell landslide, landslide risk remains high
Wrangell landslide death toll increases to 3 as search and rescue operation continues
Alaska State Troopers patch
Troopers: Mat-Su man kills girlfriend and her son before taking his own life
Southeast Alaska
Multiple landslides reported in Southeast Alaska as rain, winds, and snow hit area
Mayor Dave Bronson's Chief of Staff was unable to attend last night's special Anchorage...
579 vacant positions at the Municipality of Anchorage, document shows

Latest News

Advisories_JP 11-22-23
Thanksgiving brings freezing rain & advisories
Freezing rain could interrupt Thanksgiving travel plans
Freezing rain could interrupt Thanksgiving travel plans
Freezing rain could interrupt Thanksgiving travel plans
Freezing rain could interrupt Thanksgiving travel plans
More rain for SE_MF 11-21-22
Landslide risk remains high in Southeast with more rain on the way