Thanksgiving brings freezing rain & advisories

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A weather front is moving across Southcentral Alaska just as the Thanksgiving holiday gets underway.

Precipitation, rain, snow and freezing rain is moving north. The advisory begins over the western Kenai Peninsula north to Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna valleys and then stretches both west and east into the Copper River basin.

The advisory is for a wintry mix, freezing rain up to a tenth of an inch and rain.

And in Anchorage, add wind gusts along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations that could hit 50 mph.

Warming temperatures are likely all across the region.

Drivers should prepare for slick roads as the night ensues and into Thanksgiving day.

The snow and high wind combination has also put alpine levels of Turnagain Pass at considerable danger for wet, loose avalanches. The last slide noted in the area was human-triggered.

