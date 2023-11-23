VIDEO: Bear tears up car interior after sniffing out bag of M&M’s

A black bear was scared away by a Colorado Parks & Wildlife official after it broke into a car for some food. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some bears will go to any length to find food when they’re hungry, including breaking into cars for a snack.

That’s just what one bear did in Colorado when it was on the hunt for some M&M’s candy it sniffed out inside of a parked car.

A video was shared by the Colorado Parks & Wildlife Department (CPW) on X, formerly known as Twitter, of an official finding the vehicle with the bear still inside.

The man recorded the bear’s face peering out the passenger side window before opening the door and quickly shooing the bear out.

A torn up bag of what appears to be M&M’s can be seen in the wreckage found inside the car.

“Look at what a bear can do to a car when they’re hungry and smell food left inside,” the post from CPW NE Region reads.

On its website, the CPW recommends campers and hikers do their best to store food items to keep from attracting bears to their location.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway in Dimond Walmart parking lot
Dimond Walmart parking lot shooting that killed 2 was homicide-suicide, police say
3 people found dead, 1 alive in Wrangell landslide, landslide risk remains high
Wrangell landslide death toll increases to 3 as search and rescue operation continues
Alaska State Troopers patch
Troopers: Mat-Su man kills girlfriend and her son before taking his own life
Southeast Alaska
Multiple landslides reported in Southeast Alaska as rain, winds, and snow hit area
Mayor Dave Bronson's Chief of Staff was unable to attend last night's special Anchorage...
579 vacant positions at the Municipality of Anchorage, document shows

Latest News

5-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey mourning loss of 2 dogs after snowmachine crash
5-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey mourning loss of 2 dogs after snowmachine crash
National Guard teams up with state, local agencies during Red Ribbon Week
National Guard teams up with state, local agencies during Red Ribbon Week
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Students and Muldoon Elementary School wave to an Alaska National Guard LUH-72 Lakota preparing...
National Guard teams up with state, local agencies during Red Ribbon Week
A border crossing between the U.S. and Canada has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a...
Car explodes at bridge between US, Canada border