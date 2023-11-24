Beyoncé celebrates Thanksgiving with first look at concert film ‘Renaissance’

FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate...
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Beyoncé shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night, Sept 2, 2023.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:28 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - Beyoncé wishes you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving.

That’s what the singer said in an introductory clip before broadcasting the trailer for her ‘Renaissance’ concert movie.

The trailer debuted during NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade broadcast Thursday morning.

The trailer starts with Beyonce’s six year old daughter Rumi being taught a trick to capture quality video content with a cell phone.

‘Renaissance - A film by Beyoncé' will roll out in theaters December 1st.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

