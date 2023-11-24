November warmth brings rain and slick roads across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a balmy Black Friday, with temperatures for many already climbing above freezing. Southerly flow continues to advect in warmth and and moisture, with much of Southcentral seeing widespread rain. This rain combined with the warmer temperatures is leading to slick road conditions, with side roads likely to be the worst. It’s important that rain on top of snow creates very icy conditions, so if you come across a road that is snow covered take your time.

While rain will likely stay with us through much of the day, some areas of Southcentral could still see freezing rain. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Anchorage, The Mat-Su Valley and the Copper River Basin. Ice accumulation in these areas will range from up to a .10″ to .20″. The higher totals will occur through the Copper River Basin where temperatures remain cold enough. While the threat for freezing rain will diminish through the day, slick roads will stay with us well into the weekend. Please use caution if you are going to be out doing Black Friday Shopping.

Mainland Alaska as a whole remains fairly warm, where temperatures along the slope are expected to top out in the 10s today. Along the west coast temperatures will warm into the 30s and 40s, paving the way for much of the state to see difficult travel conditions. Be mindful that icy roads do not care if you have 4 wheel drive, one should still navigate the roads in a safe and cautious manner.

We’ll keep a chance for rain and snow in the forecast through the weekend, although the wintry mix chance will likely hold off until Sunday. This will come as cooler conditions begin to return to the region. While we’ll still remain above normal for this time of year, temperatures will have dropped back near or below freezing. This will lead to a better possibility of seeing a wintry mix or snow, over the rain we’re seeing now.

Have a safe and happy weekend!

