1 dead, 2 injured in Midtown shooting

By Joe Cadotte
Nov. 25, 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was found dead in a Midtown home early Saturday morning in the 3400 block of Greenland Drive, the Anchorage Police Department wrote in a press release.

Another man was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the upper body and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, APD wrote in the release.

A third man went to the hospital on his own with gunshot wounds to the lower body, APD wrote, with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Police say they’re following up on leads and have not made an arrest.

“The motive and any relationship between the parties involved is under investigation,” police wrote in the release. “Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and not random.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call dispatch at 311, option 1 or 907-786-8900, option 0.

