Fire in Rogers Park neighborhood guts condo unit

Afternoon FastCast Nov. 24, 2023
By Shannon Cole
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire that broke out in a Rogers Park condominium unit left one unit uninhabitable on Friday evening.

Engine 3 Fire Captain Fred Kilheffer said 26 units were initially dispatched to the scene on Sorbus Way due to the close proximity of the condominium units, but only about 15 apparatus were used in the response.

“The Anchorage Fire Department was called at about 11:45 this morning for reports of a structure fire. When we arrived on location, there was smoke and fire visible from the building and we initiated extinguishment efforts,” Kilheffer said.

AFD is reporting the fire was contained to the unit of origin and other adjacent units are not in danger of igniting.

“Although the unit is a total loss, there was family members at home at the time, and they were able to get out of the building unharmed.” Kilheffer said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Kilheffer said no residents or department personnel were injured in the fire or while extinguishing the blaze.

