Mat-Su Valley hosts number of holiday markets, bazaars this weekend

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Now that the Thanksgiving fixings have been consumed and the holiday shopping season is officially in full swing, if you’re looking to shop local on the busiest weekend of the year a drive out to Matanuska-Susitna Borough might pay off.

The Valley will host a number of craft fairs, holiday markets, and bazaars over the next couple of weeks, with the Alaska Vintage Holiday Market & Food Truck Festival and Colony Christmas Bazaar happening this weekend.

The Alaska Vintage Market heads into its second — and last — weekend operating Friday through Sunday, Nov. 24 to 26. The market features around 100 local vendors to shop from with 60 new vendors coming in this weekend to the Hoskins Building and Raven Hall on the Alaska State Fairgrounds. The event also features a number of local food trucks parked outside.

Ella Embre, the community outreach manager for Alaska Vintage Markets, said the spring and holiday markets have grown tenfold since its inception nine years ago.

“It started small at the Palmer Train Depot with only a few vendors, but we were sold out and it was so crowded we could barely move so we knew things had to be changed,” Embre said.

According to Embre, nearly 500 vendors applied to get a spot at the holiday market, and that to be able to accommodate as many as they could they cycled out 60 vendors from last weekend.

“We wanted to give more people a chance to come and share their goods, there are so many small businesses represented,” Embre said. “[It’s] creating a place for creative Alaskans.”

On Friday, cars lined up outside the red gate waiting for doors to open at noon. Vendors that were selected to set up booths traveled from all over Alaska to sell a wide range of items.

Heather Magee and her husband Shannon own Denali Daisy Designs which sells polar fleece overskirts, jewelry, and handmade custom furniture. They drove down from Delta Junction with their travel trailer to be in the market.

“We have kind of an eclectic mix here,” Magee said. “We have a lot of hobbies and we don’t sit around a lot, and we love the outdoors so we thought let’s incorporate our love for the outdoors and our hobbies and we just make it be, you know, something that we can do for the people.”

A pair of sasquatch earrings made out of locally harvested antlers dangle for sale at Denali Daisy Designs booth at the Alaska Vintage Holiday Market. (AKNS)

The Magees also collect antlers that caribou and moose have shed in their area, clean them, and turn them into buttons, earrings, ornaments, key chains, and anything else they can think of.

The market is filled with booths selling Alaskan-made — and Alaskan-themed — items, such as Xtratuf stockings sewn by Kaylee Chappel who owns Sew B It out of Wasilla.

A selection of Xtratuf stockings hang for sale at Kaylee Chappel's booth, Sew B It, at the Alaska State Fairgrounds where the Alaska Vintage Holiday Market takes place from Nov. 24 - 26. (AKNS)

“I get a lot of laughs, I get a lot of smiles, I get a lot of people saying ‘oh, that’s so clever, how Alaskan’ or, you know ‘those are so cute,’” Chappel said. “That’s my favorite part, is the feedback and the response to the stockings.”

Chappel taught herself how to sew after her grandmother, who sewed professionally, passed away. She sat on the idea of sewing Xtratuf stocks for two years before she created a prototype. Once she perfected the stockings, she began sewing and selling them about four years ago.

Vendors set up at the fairgrounds all agreed that markets like this are critically important to the success of their small businesses.

“It’s how we make our living, and I think we should support each other,” Magee said. “‘Keep it local’ has so many different meanings. It’s not just supporting your neighbor, it’s really keeping it in the United States too, and keeping it in your state.”

The Alaska Vintage Market runs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a $5 admission charge, and again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when admission will be free.

Also hosting a holiday market this weekend is Colony High School with its annual Colony Christmas Bazaar on Saturday only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The bazaar was started by a social studies and English teacher nearly three decades ago to raise money for the school’s Close Up program. Tom Berg, a current counselor at the school who helps organize the fair now, said it has become a popular event that many Valley residents look forward to every year.

“It started in our commons with about 28 vendors the first time,” Berg said.

The bazaar now hosts over 200 vendors, with 217 expected to set up inside the halls of the school on Saturday. Because of its growth, Berg said the event now helps fund other school activities by employing students to work the bazaar.

The Colony Christmas Bazaar is completely free for the general public to attend and shop.

