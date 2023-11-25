UAA Hockey upsets #6 Wisconsin in 1-0 road victory

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - University of Alaska Anchorage hockey, which was non-existent just two seasons ago, pulled off it’s biggest upset since re-instatement Friday night when they went on the road and took down #6 Wisconsin 1-0 in enemy territory.

Freshman Gunnar VanDamme scored his first career NCAA goal late in the 2nd period to help propel the upset, with assists coming from Ben Almquist and Jarred White.

The undoubted player of the game was sophomore goaltender Jared Whale, who had 41 saves, denying all of Wisconsin’s attempts on net as the Badgers outshot the Seawolves 41-21.

“An amazing goaltending effort by Jared Whale and the rest of the guys kind of found a way and committed to the ugly parts of the game; blocking shots, and all that good stuff,” head coach Matt Shasby said. “To get the win is remarkable, to get a shutout on the road in that environment is incredible, just a huge night from him,” he added of Whale.

Wisconsin was ranked as the number one team in the nation in recent weeks, although no UAA hockey upset has yet to top the 1991 wins over Boston College in the NCAA Tournament. However, since the program’s re-instatement not even a season and half ago, Shasby and the Seawolves have pulled off some stunning results, starting with the team’s first official game since being cut - a 3-1 win over #14 Western Michigan on October 1, 2022. Or just last month, when UAA defeated #15 Penn State 6-5 on the road. This group does not seemed to be phased no matter the opponent, no matter their ranking.

”I mean, that’s part of our recruiting pitch is, ‘it’s gonna be you against the world, and you’re gonna be up against it every night and are you willing to go shoulder to shoulder with your brother and take on some of the best teams in college hockey?’ Shasby said over the phone after the win. “I think our guys are all buying into it, they’re all excited for those opportunities and that’s just part of our part of our mindset and part of our mentality is to not shy away from any challenge and we’re gonna find ourselves on the end of some big upsets and tonight was one of those.”

UAA and Wisconsin will skate in game two of the series at 3 p.m. AKST Saturday before they host the University of Alaska Fairbanks for the on-going Governor’s Cup Series.

