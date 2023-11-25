UAA Hockey upsets #6 Wisconsin in 1-0 road victory

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - University of Alaska Anchorage hockey, which was non-existent just two seasons ago, pulled off it’s biggest upset since re-instatement Friday night when they went on the road and took down #6 Wisconsin 1-0 in enemy territory.

Freshman Gunnar VanDamme scored his first career NCAA goal late in the 2nd period to help propel the upset, with assists coming from Ben Almquist and Jarred White.

The undoubted player of the game was sophomore goaltender Jared Whale, who had 41 saves, denying all of Wisconsin’s attempts on net as the Badgers outshot the Seawolves 41-21.

“An amazing goaltending effort by Jared Whale and the rest of the guys kind of found a way and committed to the ugly parts of the game; blocking shots, and all that good stuff,” head coach Matt Shasby said. “To get the win is remarkable, to get a shutout on the road in that environment is incredible, just a huge night from him,” he added of Whale.

Wisconsin was ranked as the number one team in the nation in recent weeks, although no UAA hockey upset has yet to top the 1991 wins over Boston College in the NCAA Tournament. However, since the program’s re-instatement not even a season and half ago, Shasby and the Seawolves have pulled off some stunning results, starting with the team’s first official game since being cut - a 3-1 win over #14 Western Michigan on October 1, 2022. Or just last month, when UAA defeated #15 Penn State 6-5 on the road. This group does not seemed to be phased no matter the opponent, no matter their ranking.

”I mean, that’s part of our recruiting pitch is, ‘it’s gonna be you against the world, and you’re gonna be up against it every night and are you willing to go shoulder to shoulder with your brother and take on some of the best teams in college hockey?’ Shasby said over the phone after the win. “I think our guys are all buying into it, they’re all excited for those opportunities and that’s just part of our part of our mindset and part of our mentality is to not shy away from any challenge and we’re gonna find ourselves on the end of some big upsets and tonight was one of those.”

UAA and Wisconsin will skate in game two of the series at 3 p.m. AKST Saturday before they host the University of Alaska Fairbanks for the on-going Governor’s Cup Series.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people found dead, 1 alive in Wrangell landslide, landslide risk remains high
Troopers end active search, name Wrangell landslide victims
Two Wrangell families and a tight community are mourning this week, following the loss of three...
Names of Wrangell landslide victims released by authorities
Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday
Fire in Rogers Park neighborhood guts condo unit
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
The Anchorage Police Department responded to a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with...
Fairview neighborhood shooting injures 1 on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Channel 2 News Late Edition
UAA Hockey upsets #6 Wisconsin
Alissa Pili is Alaska Sports Source's Athlete of the Week after being named the Great Alaska...
Athlete of the Week: Alissa Pili shines on and off the court in homecoming, named Shootout MOP while representing Alaska
Anchorage Women’s Basketball standout Alissa Pili made returned to play in front of her home...
Alissa Pili stars in homecoming as No. 4 Utah defeats UAA Seawolves in Great Alaska Shootout
Former Dimond High Standout Alissa Pili returns to Anchorage as No. 4 competes in against UAA...
Alissa Pili welcomed home to Anchorage as No. 4 Utah faces UAA in Great Alaska Shootout
Channel 2 News Late Edition
Alissa Pili makes homecoming as #4 Utah defeats UAA Seawolves at Great Alaska Shootout