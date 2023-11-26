Pope Francis says he has a lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference

1126_A giant screen broadcasts Pope Francis delivering his blessing during the Angelus noon...
1126_A giant screen broadcasts Pope Francis delivering his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer from the chapel of the hotel at the Vatican grounds where he lives, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. Pope Francis says he has a lung inflammation but will go later this week to Dubai for the climate change conference. Francis skipped his weekly Sunday appearance at a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, a day after the Vatican said he was suffering from a mild flu.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:48 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday revealed that he has a lung inflammation but will go later this week to Dubai to address the climate change conference.

Francis skipped his weekly Sunday appearance at a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, a day after the Vatican said he was suffering from a mild flu. Instead, Francis gave the traditional noon blessing in an appearance televised live from the chapel in the Vatican hotel where he lives.

“Brothers and sisters, happy Sunday. Today I cannot appear at the window because I have this problem of inflammation of the lungs,’’ Francis said. The pontiff, whose 87th birthday is next month, added that a priest, sitting beside him, would read out his day’s reflections for him.

In those comments, Francis said he was going to the United Arab Emirates for the COP28 gathering on climate change and that he would deliver his speech, as scheduled, on Saturday to the participants.

“Besides war, our world is threatened by another great peril, that of climate change, which puts at risk life on Earth, especially for future generations,’’ the pontiff said in the words read by the priest.

“I thank all who will accompany this voyage with prayer and with the commitment to take to heart the safeguarding of the common house,’’ the pontiff said, using his term for Earth.

In the footage, it could be seen that the pope had a bandage on his right hand and what appeared to be a cannula. The Vatican didn’t immediately respond to a query from the AP about whether he was receiving intravenous or some other treatment.

Not immediately explained was the discrepancy between the pope saying he has lung inflammation and the Vatican saying a day earlier that Francis had a CT scan at a Rome hospital “to exclude the risk of pulmonary complications” and that the exam was negative.

Francis earlier this year was hospitalized for three days for what he later said was pneumonia and what the Vatican described as a case of bronchitis necessitating treatment with intravenous antibiotics.

This weekend has been very windy and unusually chilly for late autumn in Rome.

The pontiff’s voice dipped low, and at times he seemed almost breathless in his brief introductory remarks explaining why he didn’t make the window appearance, and at the end when he added his usual request to “don’t forget to pray for me.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead in a Midtown home early Saturday morning in the 3400 block of Greenland...
1 dead, 2 injured in Midtown shooting
Two Wrangell families and a tight community are mourning this week, following the loss of three...
Names of Wrangell landslide victims released by authorities
Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday
Fire in Rogers Park neighborhood guts condo unit
3 people found dead, 1 alive in Wrangell landslide, landslide risk remains high
Troopers end active search, name Wrangell landslide victims
The annual Alaska Vintage Holiday Market is in it's final weekend, running from Nov. 24 to 26...
Mat-Su Valley hosts number of holiday markets, bazaars this weekend

Latest News

People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Fragile Gaza truce is back on track after an hourslong delay in a hostage-for-prisoner swap
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and...
Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled
Police say the deer smashed out the store's glass front window and knocked over items inside.
WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving
The Federal Bureau of Prisons has only confirmed an inmate was hospitalized after an assault in...
Minneapolis police chief reacts to reported stabbing involving Derek Chauvin