Saturday kicks off the holiday shopping season for small businesses

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Saturday kicked off the start of the holiday shopping season for local establishments with Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to shopping locally.

“It’s days like this that can really have an impact for a small business,” said Steve Brown, the district director for the U.S. Small Business Administration.

According to Brown, small businesses play a critical role in Alaska. He says 50% of Alaskans either own or are employed by a small business.

The Alaska Small Business Development Center said Small Business Saturday is a chance for businesses to finish the year strong. This allows them, ASBDC said, to develop more jobs for the state and potentially increase wages for employees.

That all plays an impact in making Alaska’s economy healthy. Brown added that the health of the community depends on a healthy small business ecosystem.

“They’re the ones that rotate that money through. So when somebody spends a dollar at a small business, then that small business owner is going to generally spend it with another small business owner, they are going to give to charitable organizations, Little League, things like that,” Brown said. “When you shop small, that money just churns around again and again within a community.”

During Saturday’s shopping day, shops around Downtown Anchorage held holiday specials, promotions, and collaborations.

Cabin Fever, a gift shop, was one of 29 stores to participate in the Anchorage Downtown Partnership’s own observance of Small Business Saturday.

“I think maybe it gets people out who haven’t been out to look in shops maybe they haven’t been in before and to try new places to shop,” said Terry Patka, an employee at Cabin Fever.

Besides highlighting several dozen stores, the day also included pop-up events around the city to celebrate the day of local shopping.

