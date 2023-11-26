Racial slurs spray painted outside Alaska Black Caucus building

Vandals graffiti Alaska Black Caucus building
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Staff at the Alaska Black Caucus recently found racial slurs spray painted on the side of their one-story building in Downtown Anchorage.

ABC staff say this is not the first time their property has been targeted in the last year.

The latest round of vandalism was discovered on Friday. Past incidents included graffiti on the sidewalk outside the offices.

“I’m from the South ... you’re bringing back some of your past experiences,” ABC’s Brenda Tyler said.

The organization that defends the constitutional rights of African Americans says it is standing strong and it has no intentions of moving out of its current location.

“This is not a message to our young people today. This is not a message to the world today. This is not a message to anybody, regardless of your race, your faith, or what you subscribe to in making it a better world,” Rev. Patricia Wilson-Cone said. “This is not a positive light and a positive message and we have zero tolerance for it.”

ABC says it has reported past incidents to the Anchorage Police Department.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to APD to learn about those crimes and is still waiting for an answer.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead in a Midtown home early Saturday morning in the 3400 block of Greenland...
1 dead, 2 injured in Midtown shooting
Two Wrangell families and a tight community are mourning this week, following the loss of three...
Names of Wrangell landslide victims released by authorities
Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday
Fire in Rogers Park neighborhood guts condo unit
3 people found dead, 1 alive in Wrangell landslide, landslide risk remains high
Troopers end active search, name Wrangell landslide victims
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Saturday kicks off the holiday shopping season for small businesses
Saturday kicks off the holiday shopping season for small businesses
Vandals graffiti Alaska Black Caucus building
Vandals graffiti Alaska Black Caucus building
Wrangell’s 4th landslide victim found
Wrangell’s 4th landslide victim found
Saturday kicked off the start of the holiday shopping season for local establishments with...
Saturday kicks off the holiday shopping season for small businesses