Racial slurs spray painted outside Alaska Black Caucus building

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Staff at the Alaska Black Caucus recently found racial slurs spray painted on the side of their one-story building in Downtown Anchorage.

ABC staff say this is not the first time their property has been targeted in the last year.

The latest round of vandalism was discovered on Friday. Past incidents included graffiti on the sidewalk outside the offices.

“I’m from the South ... you’re bringing back some of your past experiences,” ABC’s Brenda Tyler said.

The organization that defends the constitutional rights of African Americans says it is standing strong and it has no intentions of moving out of its current location.

“This is not a message to our young people today. This is not a message to the world today. This is not a message to anybody, regardless of your race, your faith, or what you subscribe to in making it a better world,” Rev. Patricia Wilson-Cone said. “This is not a positive light and a positive message and we have zero tolerance for it.”

ABC says it has reported past incidents to the Anchorage Police Department.

Alaska’s News Source reached out to APD to learn about those crimes and is still waiting for an answer.

