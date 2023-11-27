Healy man cited in fatal sled dog crash on Denali Highway

CANTWELL, Alaska (KTUU) - A Healy snowmachiner received a citation on Friday for his part in a recent crash with sled dogs on the Denali Highway, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that following a “thorough” investigation, 28-year-old Austin Gibbs has been cited for negligent driving.

Gibbs’ collision with the dogs took place on Nov. 17 and killed two canines and injured four other dogs, according to AST’s Austin McDaniel.

On Nov. 17, also on the Denali Highway, famed musher Dallas Seavey and two of his handlers were training when a team of nine dogs collided with a snowmachiner, killing two dogs.

AST’s Tim DeSpain said the case “appears” to be the same incident as the one Seavey posted about on his Facebook and shared in detail with Alaska’s News Source.

