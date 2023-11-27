Snowmelt to refreeze, as temperatures drop into Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and much of Southcentral has been holding at or above freezing since Friday afternoon, with recent snowmelt leading to minor flooding. While main roads continue to remain safe to navigate, many side roads and parking lots will be the biggest culprits for icy conditions today. You’ll want to travel cautiously, as recent warm weather has lead to many unsafe roads.

Light rain and warm conditions continue this morning, with many areas holding into the mid to upper 30s. While additional melting will take place today, a transition to snow will occur through the morning and early afternoon. This transition will effectively pause the snowmelt, with refreezing expected to be the biggest issue tonight into Tuesday. Many roads and parking lots remain slushy areas, which will lead to very icy conditions as temperatures drop in the coming days.

While snow is expected today, many areas will see light accumulation. Anchorage will likely see less than an inch of snow, with 3+ inches possible in some of the higher elevations. Even then, the snow will be wet and heavy and could lead to hazardous road conditions. Please take it easy over the coming days, as the recent warm weather will create slick and icy conditions as the roads refreeze.

Active weather stays with us this week, with much of the rain and snow fixated on the gulf coast region. While inland locations will still see a chance for a round of wintry mix or light snow, it looks to be more scattered compared to areas near the coast. By weeks end, we dry out with temperatures dropping back into the 20s for highs and overnight lows in 10s.

Southeast will hold onto the active weather as well, with widespread rain and winds in the forecast. While higher elevations of the Klondike and Haines Highway could see some wintry mix, much of this week will remain warm enough for primarily rain. Starting Thursday, temperatures begin a downward trend. This will lead to many areas across Southeast seeing a wintry mix back in the forecast.

Have a wonderful and safe week!

