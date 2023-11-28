5-year-old girl dead, man still missing after ‘sneaker wave’ sweeps them out to sea in California

A 54-year-old man a 5-year-old girl were swept into the ocean from Martins Beach in Half Moon...
A 54-year-old man a 5-year-old girl were swept into the ocean from Martins Beach in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, on Saturday afternoon.(Andrei Stanescu/Getty Images via Canva)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:17 AM AKST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (TMX/Gray News) – A 5-year-old girl is dead and a man is missing after they were swept out to sea by a wave in California this weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A 54-year-old man and the girl were swept into the ocean from Martins Beach in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, on Saturday afternoon.

The 5-year-old was recovered at Martins Beach by San Mateo County Fire personnel and transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched a search for the man. Air and maritime crews searched 100 square miles, but found no sign of the man, who has not been publicly identified.

The Coast Guard called off the search shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“The decision to suspend search efforts is one of the hardest decisions to make, but our crews searched for nearly 24 hours without any sightings of the missing person,” Capt. Jordan Baldueza, deputy commander, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco said in a statement. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this very tragic event.”

The National Weather Service had warned beachgoers of hazardous beach conditions in the area Friday through Sunday, including so-called “sneaker waves,” which are known for sweeping people out to sea “without warning.”

Officials warned beachgoers to “never turn your back on the ocean” in these conditions, as unexpected waves exacerbated by high astronomical tides could pull people from beaches into the sea.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

