Anchorage leaders pause relocation of homeless out of snow dump site

Anchorage Parks and Recreation taking a pause on relocating homeless out of snow dump site
By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:46 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the snowy start to winter in Anchorage, municipality leaders have not moved homeless people camping in the Mountain View snow dump site, near Davis Park.

Back in October, Anchorage Parks and Recreation Director Mike Braniff said homeless campers living at the planned snow dump site were given a 21-day notice that they would need to relocate across the street to Davis Park.

Braniff said the cause of the delay is the record snowfall Anchorage has seen this month. He said the snow dump is currently being utilized by street maintenance crews, and at last count, there were 80 tents at the site.

“The date that we had selected to move people across the street, to begin it, was Nov. 9th, and the night of Nov. 8th or the morning of Nov. 9th, we got the big heavy snowfall. And since then, a lot of the municipal focus in general — certainly with our department and others — has been responding to the snow and just keeping up with the big snowfalls,” Braniff said.

Right now, parks and recreation does not have a timeline for relocating the campers, he said.

“We have not abandoned that plan. We just don’t have a new date selected, currently,” Braniff said.

As stated last month, the reasoning behind the relocation is because of safety concerns brought forward by the street maintenance department, said Braniff. The snow dump is a busy site in the wintertime with trucks coming and going, and a lot of the work takes place at night, he said.

Additionally, Braniff said, if the municipality decides to let homeless people stay in the snow dump the rest of winter, safety measures will have to be installed.

“One idea put forth by one of the stakeholders was fencing, and we will examine the possibility of fencing. Of course, that would have been easier [to do] if we didn’t have so much snow on the ground. But that would be one possibility we would consider,” Braniff said.

Pastor Phil Cannon of the Mountain View Community Council said that he would prefer to see the homeless people continue camping in the snow dump site than be relocated to Davis Park.

Cannon said some of the homeless people have already erected structures and tents in the snow dump for the winter, and it would be unfair to now ask them to take them down and move across the street.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead in a Midtown home early Saturday morning in the 3400 block of Greenland...
1 dead, 2 injured in Spenard shooting
Healy man cited in fatal sled dog crash on Denali Highway
Healy man cited in fatal sled dog crash on Denali Highway
Wrangell’s 4th landslide victim found
Wrangell’s 4th landslide victim found
Vandals graffiti Alaska Black Caucus building
Racial slurs spray painted outside Alaska Black Caucus building
Two Wrangell families and a tight community are mourning this week, following the loss of...
Names of Wrangell landslide victims released by authorities

Latest News

FILE - A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left...
Survivor speaks out in aftermath of deadly Wrangell landslide as statewide community steps up to help
Associate Professor and Department Chair (History), University of Alaska Anchorage.
Anchorage history professor who loves learning about the past receives award
Anchorage weather is making local streets a mess
Anchorage’s freeze-thaw weather makes for messy roads and sidewalks
Outdoor deaths are more than double last year as deaths of people without fixed address...
Anchorage homeless hit tragic record high
Anchorage history professor who loves learning about the past receives award
Anchorage history professor who loves learning about the past receives award