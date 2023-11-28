Anchorage leaders pause relocation of homeless out of snow dump site

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the snowy start to winter in Anchorage, municipality leaders have not moved homeless people camping in the Mountain View snow dump site, near Davis Park.

Back in October, Anchorage Parks and Recreation Director Mike Braniff said homeless campers living at the planned snow dump site were given a 21-day notice that they would need to relocate across the street to Davis Park.

Braniff said the cause of the delay is the record snowfall Anchorage has seen this month. He said the snow dump is currently being utilized by street maintenance crews, and at last count, there were 80 tents at the site.

“The date that we had selected to move people across the street, to begin it, was Nov. 9th, and the night of Nov. 8th or the morning of Nov. 9th, we got the big heavy snowfall. And since then, a lot of the municipal focus in general — certainly with our department and others — has been responding to the snow and just keeping up with the big snowfalls,” Braniff said.

Right now, parks and recreation does not have a timeline for relocating the campers, he said.

“We have not abandoned that plan. We just don’t have a new date selected, currently,” Braniff said.

As stated last month, the reasoning behind the relocation is because of safety concerns brought forward by the street maintenance department, said Braniff. The snow dump is a busy site in the wintertime with trucks coming and going, and a lot of the work takes place at night, he said.

Additionally, Braniff said, if the municipality decides to let homeless people stay in the snow dump the rest of winter, safety measures will have to be installed.

“One idea put forth by one of the stakeholders was fencing, and we will examine the possibility of fencing. Of course, that would have been easier [to do] if we didn’t have so much snow on the ground. But that would be one possibility we would consider,” Braniff said.

Pastor Phil Cannon of the Mountain View Community Council said that he would prefer to see the homeless people continue camping in the snow dump site than be relocated to Davis Park.

Cannon said some of the homeless people have already erected structures and tents in the snow dump for the winter, and it would be unfair to now ask them to take them down and move across the street.

