Anchorage’s freeze-thaw weather makes for messy roads and sidewalks

Anchorage’s freeze-thaw weather leaves some neighborhood roads and sidewalks a mess
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:29 PM AKST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s wintery weather, from freezing temperatures to the more recent warm-up, has left sidewalks, roads and parking lots covered with ice.

With warmer temperatures, what is not already covered in ice in the morning may simply be wet by the afternoon, then freeze again in the evening, making both driving and walking treacherous.

According to the city, Anchorage’s street maintenance crews are currently focusing on snow hauling and street widening efforts in local neighborhoods.

A spokesperson for the state said scraping and putting down traction sand is happening on major Anchorage roads as well as snow hauling at night.

The state is also continuing to plow sidewalks and pathways.

Hear from several Anchorage residents about how they feel about the messy conditions in the video above.

