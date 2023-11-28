Challenges remain after Oregon ends residency rule for ‘Death with Dignity’ law

Patients and families are crossing state lines to access legalized medically-assisted death services, but there are still difficulties. Reporter: Anna Katayama
By InvestigateTV Staff, Breane Lyga and Anna Katayama
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:15 AM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — It’s called physician-assisted suicide, or physician-assisted death.

It’s controversial and legal now in these 10 states and Washington, D.C., but one state opened the door for anyone to travel there to seek assistance with dying.

Anna Katayama takes us to Oregon where some are searching for solutions to streamline the process.

Watch the full InvestigateTV+ including this story here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Healy man cited in fatal sled dog crash on Denali Highway
Healy man cited in fatal sled dog crash on Denali Highway
A man was found dead in a Midtown home early Saturday morning in the 3400 block of Greenland...
1 dead, 2 injured in Spenard shooting
The municipality is continuing outreach efforts for people living in encampments across...
Anchorage outdoor death toll rises to 50, police say
Wrangell’s 4th landslide victim found
Wrangell’s 4th landslide victim found
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update