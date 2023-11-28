Gusty winds with slick conditions expected across Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ongoing thaw across Southcentral Alaska remains with us this morning as many locations remained near or above freezing through the night.

Thanks to winds and a bit more cloud coverage, many areas held around 32 to 34 degrees to start off Tuesday morning. Only a handful of locations were able to drop below freezing this morning, with icy road conditions the biggest concern through the day.

For the sixth consecutive day, temperatures are expected to warm well above freezing. Not only will this lead to the ongoing slushy and icy conditions across Southcentral, but will continue to drive the average November temperature up. As of Tuesday morning, the average temperature for the month is 3.5 degrees above the typical average of 27°. Only a handful of days this month have seen colder-than-normal conditions, but that hasn’t been the case since early last week.

While mild and icy conditions have been with us for some time now, an additional threat will build into Southcentral through the day. Winds are expected to gradually increase, as a tightening pressure gradient gets underway. The ridge of high pressure to our south and an associated low near Lake and Peninsula will drive the winds today across the region, where some locations could see gusts as high as 70 mph. All across Southcentral winds will steadily increase, although the Kenai and Anchorage/Turnagain Arm will see some of the strongest winds. While the hillside could see winds in excess of 70 mph, the Anchorage Bowl will see winds up to 35 mph. Along the Turnagain Arm, we’ll see winds gusting as high as 45 mph. It’ll be a windy and warm day across the region, meaning additional slick roads and melting will take place. Use extra caution if you are going to be out on the roads or walking on icy surfaces.

While isolated areas of wintry mix can’t be ruled out for inland locations today, most of the rain and snow will primarily fall from Kodiak Island/Kenai north through the Susitna Valley and into Prince William Sound. Elsewhere across Southcentral, expect largely drier conditions with the warm weather remaining.

Looking ahead into the weekend, temperatures do take a nosedive. Highs drop back off into the low to mid 20s, with overnight lows in the teens.

Be safe on the roads and have a happy Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.