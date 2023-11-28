Inmates in 3 Mat-Su correctional facilities indicted on charges of promoting contraband

Afternoon FastCast Nov. 27, 2023
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Close to a dozen Alaska inmates serving time in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley were indicted on contraband charges earlier this month by a Palmer grand jury.

According to the Department of Law, the grand jury indicted 11 inmates spanning the Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Mat-Su Pre-trial Facility, and the Palmer Correctional Center, and two visitors, on Nov. 16 for the charges of first-degree promoting contraband.

The offense applies to anyone who plays a role in either attempting or successfully introducing, taking, or conveying a controlled substance into a correctional facility.

The charge carries a sentence of up to five years.

The individuals charged are:

  • Steve Lapitre, inmate
  • Khanesia Allen, visitor
  • Shayne Anselm, inmate
  • John Walls, inmate
  • Dominic Johnson, inmate
  • Deborah Carlson-Johnson, visitor
  • Robert Wilde, inmate
  • Shawn Bellknap, inmate
  • Clyde Carvalho, inmate
  • Shawn Schmalzried, inmate
  • Brian Pinckley, inmate
  • Orion Seal, inmate
  • Troy Smith, inmate
Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead in a Midtown home early Saturday morning in the 3400 block of Greenland...
1 dead, 2 injured in Spenard shooting
Healy man cited in fatal sled dog crash on Denali Highway
Healy man cited in fatal sled dog crash on Denali Highway
Wrangell’s 4th landslide victim found
Wrangell’s 4th landslide victim found
Vandals graffiti Alaska Black Caucus building
Racial slurs spray painted outside Alaska Black Caucus building
Two Wrangell families and a tight community are mourning this week, following the loss of...
Names of Wrangell landslide victims released by authorities

Latest News

Afternoon FastCast Nov. 27, 2023
Afternoon FastCast Nov. 27, 2023
The municipality is continuing outreach efforts for people living in encampments across...
Anchorage outdoor death toll rises to 50, police say
A man was found dead in a Midtown home early Saturday morning in the 3400 block of Greenland...
1 dead, 2 injured in Spenard shooting
FastCast morning digital headlines for Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Morning FastCast Nov. 27, 2023