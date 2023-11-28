Inmates in 3 Mat-Su correctional facilities indicted on charges of promoting contraband

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Close to a dozen Alaska inmates serving time in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley were indicted on contraband charges earlier this month by a Palmer grand jury.

According to the Department of Law, the grand jury indicted 11 inmates spanning the Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Mat-Su Pre-trial Facility, and the Palmer Correctional Center, and two visitors, on Nov. 16 for the charges of first-degree promoting contraband.

The offense applies to anyone who plays a role in either attempting or successfully introducing, taking, or conveying a controlled substance into a correctional facility.

The charge carries a sentence of up to five years.

The individuals charged are:

Steve Lapitre, inmate

Khanesia Allen, visitor

Shayne Anselm, inmate

John Walls, inmate

Dominic Johnson, inmate

Deborah Carlson-Johnson, visitor

Robert Wilde, inmate

Shawn Bellknap, inmate

Clyde Carvalho, inmate

Shawn Schmalzried, inmate

Brian Pinckley, inmate

Orion Seal, inmate

Troy Smith, inmate

