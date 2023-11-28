Inmates in 3 Mat-Su correctional facilities indicted on charges of promoting contraband
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Close to a dozen Alaska inmates serving time in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley were indicted on contraband charges earlier this month by a Palmer grand jury.
According to the Department of Law, the grand jury indicted 11 inmates spanning the Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Mat-Su Pre-trial Facility, and the Palmer Correctional Center, and two visitors, on Nov. 16 for the charges of first-degree promoting contraband.
The offense applies to anyone who plays a role in either attempting or successfully introducing, taking, or conveying a controlled substance into a correctional facility.
The charge carries a sentence of up to five years.
The individuals charged are:
- Steve Lapitre, inmate
- Khanesia Allen, visitor
- Shayne Anselm, inmate
- John Walls, inmate
- Dominic Johnson, inmate
- Deborah Carlson-Johnson, visitor
- Robert Wilde, inmate
- Shawn Bellknap, inmate
- Clyde Carvalho, inmate
- Shawn Schmalzried, inmate
- Brian Pinckley, inmate
- Orion Seal, inmate
- Troy Smith, inmate
