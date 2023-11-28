Slushy snow becomes icy with dropping temps

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the week began, drivers were navigating puddles and icy, mushy side roads and parking lots, due to warm temperatures over the southcentral region since late last week. Even overnights have seen above-freezing temperatures leading to the winter meltdown.

That changes this week. The slush and mush will freeze up overnight, making for a rough go on roads.

November has recorded over 39 inches of snow and now much of it is compacted or melted away, leaving snow berms more like slush berms across the Anchorage Bowl roads and highways.

Wind gusts hit 47 mph at St. Paul Island in the Pribilof Islands and Anchorage had a gust of 48 mph. And rain was heavy for communities like Cordova, with .99 of an inch, .83″ in Seward and Portage recorded .65.″ Yakutat and Ketchikan also saw .69″ and .60,″ respectively.

The storm moving over Southcentral Monday will wrap by Tuesday morning, but not before the cooler temperatures turn the precipitation to snow, with Anchorage seeing about a half inch.

Active weather will continue through the week, with the arrival of a new circulation of low pressure over Southwest Alaska on Tuesday. Winter storm watches for heavy snow, 3 to 7 inches, and gusty winds up to 45 mph are out for the Kuskokwim Valley and to McGrath.

The Alaska Range will see increasing winds with a wind advisory that begins Tuesday afternoon and runs through the evening. Very strong winds out of the Southeast will hit the higher elevation areas, SE 35-45 mph, with gusts of 75 to 80 mph!

Anchorage’s freeze-thaw weather leaves some neighborhood roads and sidewalks a mess

.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.