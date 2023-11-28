Survivor speaks out in aftermath of deadly Wrangell landslide as statewide community steps up to help

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As crews continue to search and clean up debris in and around the area of a deadly landslide that hit Wrangell on Nov. 20, community members have been banding together with authorities from across the state as the town and a single survivor of the slide try to recover from the disaster that has thus far taken the lives of four people.

“I heard this horrible noise, very loud noise, and I recognized it; I’ve heard tornadoes, and I’ve heard a mudslide before‚” said Christina Florschutz, who is so far the only person known to have survived the slide. “But I didn’t have any warning. I heard the noise, and suddenly, I’m like a piece of weightless popcorn being tossed around all over the place, slamming into things and everything.”

In an interview with KSTK’s Colette Czarnecki, Florschutz said she doesn’t remember anything immediately after that, but said she had so much adrenaline when she came to that she realized she was nearly pinned against the roof of her home – but was positioned in a gap that allowed her to wiggle around.

“There was just enough room for me underneath there,” she explained. “I was getting rained on, and it was very windy, and I kept telling myself, ‘You can breathe, you saw the tree, you’re not buried, you must be near the top of the pile, wherever it is.’ I had no idea it was that big of a slide at that point.”

And then, Florschutz made a discovery that may very well have been lifesaving.

“I touched a plastic bag, and I instantly knew what it was,” she said. “I had a large plastic bag up there, in my sewing room – which was upstairs – and it was full of polar fleece yardage. Right then and there, I knew I was going to live. I was going to live. I was meant to live. God put that there for me so that I wouldn’t die from hypothermia.”

Florschutz’s 65-year-old husband, Otto, is one of two people still missing.

The middle child of a family that’s already lost four members, 12-year-old Derek, has also not been located.

The four found dead in the past week include 11-year-old Kara Heller and her eldest sibling, 16-year-old Mara Heller, along with their parents, Beth, 36, and Timothy, 44. All three Heller children were enrolled in the local school district at the time of the slide, according to Wrangell Public Schools Superintendent Bill Burr.

“Everybody is connected in a small town, so everybody is suffering in many ways, to different extents,” Burr said in an interview Monday evening. “The sheer amount of work and cooperation that has occurred – it’s a good feeling in a terrible time.”

As of Monday evening, teams are still searching and working on cleanup in the area of the slide, which stretched nearly 500 feet wide according to the Department of Transportation’s measurements. The search for the missing, Alaska State Troopers said, is now being led by a K9 scent detection team and considered “reactive” versus “active,” so that crew is on standby in the event new information or some sort of sign leads to a specific search area.

The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management spoke Monday afternoon about some of the next steps, in addition to how the community in Wrangell is working together to try and recover.

“As the incident has moved along here, they’re beginning to have town hall-style meetings, where folks are kind of beginning to come out of the shock of the event,” said DHS&EM Operations Section Chief Andrew Sather, “realizing just how impactful this was to the community. And making sure that they all have counseling services available to each other. So we’re seeing a great effort there.”

Sather is among those who have been coordinating interagency efforts in Wrangell since the slide happened.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, applications for individual assistance will open up, following Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s disaster declaration last week. Work is still being done, Sather said, to determine what might be possible regarding a federal disaster declaration.

To apply for assistance with damages and emergency expenses related to the slide, you can call 844-445-7131 or go to the DHS&EM Disaster Recovery Section webpage by clicking here.

You can listen to KSTK’s full interview with Ms. Florschutz at this link.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.