Wasilla City Council hears library director’s rationale for children, teen book selection process

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens turned out at the Wasilla City Council meeting on Monday to hear Wasilla Public Library Director Zane Treesh speak on the library’s book selection process and to address community concerns over the sexualized books in the teen section of the library.

Treesh’s appearance at the council meeting came after Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor sent out letters to all public libraries and school libraries in the state. The letters summarized state criminal laws, municipal ordinances and certain state and federal education laws connected to the selection of books for minors.

During the meeting, Treesh provided information about the library’s collection development policy and reconsideration material policy, which has been in place since 2005.

Treesh maintained the library would temporarily mark books from the young adult section as those of the adult section until there is more consideration from the city on the matter.

Each community council member had the opportunity to question Treesh, which led to Wasilla city attorney Holly Wells addressing the legalities of removing or relocating books in public or school libraries.

One council member wanted more books for the conservative audience in Wasilla; another wanted to know where to draw the line when it comes to books.

A book that initially sparked controversy is called “Red Hood,” which several people referenced at the Nov. 13 council meeting, saying it had inappropriate content.

“I would think you’d take an interest in getting the pornography out of the hands of the children there,” said Karen Lewis, a concerned citizen. “It’s disgusting — I couldn’t even see adults want to read this garbage.”

“The reason I am here testifying is for the protection of children or minors from lude and crude material on our local library shelves,” said Linda Spawn, another concerned citizen.

After Wells read “Red Hood,” it was her opinion that the book did not meet the legal definition of obscenity. Treesh also agreed that the book as a whole was not obscene.

Wells maintained that Alaska judges are fiercely protective of public libraries for free speech and that criminal statutes cannot be used to remove books from libraries.

Jackie Goforth, one of those in attendance at the Monday meeting, believes obscenity is not protected speech under the First Amendment.

“Nobody is mentioning that that is in those books, nobody tells the parents, or gives the parents a clue that some of these books have things in there that are legally obscene,” Goforth said.

Goforth has about five challenges with books throughout the Mat-Su borough. She wants people to look at the critical reviews of books before libraries place books on the shelves of the teen and children sections.

Jeanne Troshynski, who’s been the president of the Friends of the Wasilla Public Library since 2002, disagrees with the idea of removing books and believes it’s important to respect the process of adding books to public libraries.

“I feel really strongly about the ability for people to access books at our library. I feel like that’s so important for all of the diversity in our community,” Troshynski said.

Troshynski says recently in the library there’s been a large stack of books that are being challenged, but not by the people actually reading them.

The community council also had an executive session with the city’s attorney to advise next steps with specific library books that have been the center of controversy.

The next Wasilla City Council meeting will be held on Dec. 11.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.