Anchorage mayoral candidates address snow removal to score political points

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow removal is turning into a campaign issue for the candidates running against Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson in 2024, and it’s gaining steam due in part to this month’s record snowfall.

From cars being stuck in the snow to school closures, those running against Bronson say these are just some of the signs of his administration’s failures when it comes to snow removal. Meanwhile, the mayor is defending his record.

Former Assembly chair and mayoral candidate Suzanne LaFrance said Anchorage is a winter city, and everyone is impacted when the roads don’t get plowed.

“I’ve heard from folks who have had, you know, damage to their vehicles, who’ve gotten stuck out in the street on the way to work, who haven’t been able to find childcare when the schools are closed,” LaFrance said.

She posted a picture of herself on social media digging out of the snow. LaFrance said it’s time for strong leadership in the mayor’s office, and she already has a plan for improving snow removal. If elected, the plan would raise the base salary for operators to $25 an hour.

“Because the muni wages aren’t competitive, we can’t attract people, so we’re understaffed,” LaFrance said.

Mayoral candidate and former CEO of the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation Bill Popp posted his own video on social media of cars being stuck in the snow in his neighborhood.

“When the entire neighborhood was blocked off by nine cars high centered in the snow ... and blocking all the entrances to the neighborhood to where vehicles couldn’t get in or out, that’s a clear sign that something isn’t working and that we need to do a better job of getting snow removal planned out and addressed no matter how deep the snow is,” Popp said.

He says it’s time to start addressing snow removal in a more aggressive way.

“Instead of looking backwards to the good old days of less snow, we should be preparing in a combination plan with the State of Alaska for their road responsibilities, to make sure that we’ve got a set plan in place that addresses practically any depth of snow,” Popp said.

Former Alaska state lawmaker and candidate Chris Tuck also took to social media, posting a video of himself plowing what he claims is Bronson’s neighborhood.

“Well, just wanted to make sure that the mayor is able to get to work because a lot of us weren’t able to get to work,” Tuck said.

He said he thinks the problems of snow removal are a collective problem between the Assembly and mayor, and it’s time for a fresh voice.

“We need to go back to the old days when once you’re elected, people work together to do what’s best for your community, and right now, the dysfunction is not best for our community,” Tuck said.

Bronson said he stands by his record and reminds people that his administration dedicated $1.5 million to snow removal services as part of his 2024 proposed budget.

“The thing to remember here is that when you call me incompetent — and the issue I think today is the snow removal — you’re calling the people who do the snow removal incompetent,” Bronson said. “You can say you’re not but at the end of the day, the mayor’s exposure, the mayor’s influence on snow removal is primarily budgeting.”

Bronson thinks his opponents are trying to score political points on recent record snowfalls Anchorage has seen over the last two years.

“So do you want to pay a lot more in property taxes to solve maybe a one-off issue, or maybe just a couple of storms in a winter, when we can flex up with contracts?” Bronson said. “That seems to be the more prudent, more fiscally responsible way to do this and that’s why I’m doing it.”

In March ballots will be mailed to voters and are due back by April 2. A runoff will occur with the top two vote-getters if no candidate receives more than 45% support in the first round.

